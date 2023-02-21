Lisabi Festival: Eagle Schnapps Adds Colour, Glamour As Chief Ebenezer Obey Serenades At Grand Finale

The week-long activities for the 36th Lisabi Festival ended on a high octane in Abeokuta at the weekend with veteran music icon, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, dishing out melodious songs to serenade participants and fun-seekers at the festival’s grand finale ceremony.

Lisabi Festival is the historic festival and cultural heritage event celebrated yearly by the Egba people of Ogun State in honour of the legendary Lisabi, a hero of the Egba liberation struggle from the dominance of the old Oyo Kingdom. The festival brings together Egba sons and daughters at home and from across the universe who converged on the ancient kingdom to honour their progenitor.

Evangelist Obey-Fabiyi, the celebrated music legend and prominent Egba son, was in his usual best as he dished out many of his melodious evergreen oldies to which fun-seekers and entertainment lovers danced to and sang along with him.

The ‘Chief Commander’ as he was popularly known on the stage, thrilled his audience for hours, leaving them with an unforgettable memory of a night of superlative excitement.

Commenting, the Category Manager, Schnapps, IDL, Mr. ‘Tofunmi Opaleye, said “Eagle Aromatic Schnapps is associated with cultural celebrations. It’s a brand known for its uniqueness and ubiquitous status as an ‘authentic prayer drink.’ We are excited at the opportunity that Lisabi Festival provided for the brand to promote culture, offer prayers, and create some pleasure for Nigerians,” he said.

Aside from the entertainment, Eagle Aromatic Schnapps sponsored the traditional brain-engaging game, Ayo Olopon, which prizes were competed for. The first, second and third prize winners of the male and female categories of the competition were showered with cash rewards and gifts by the brand.

Eagle Schnapps also participated actively in the Libation ceremonies at the historic Lisabi Shrine and Olumo Rock where the authentic prayer drink – Eagle Aromatic Schnapps was used for the Libation rites which was witnessed by the Aare-Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Gani Adams.

Lisabi Festival provides a memorable spectacle for many Egba sons and daughters from home and across the continent, as well as well-wishers from far and near to relish the rich cultural heritage of Egba people. The key activities for this year’s event included traditional libation at the Lisabi ancestral shrine, booming of gun at the historic Olumo Rock, Ayo Olopon competition, local wrestling (Ijakadi) contest, unity seminar, and music performance by various guest artistes among others.

Oba Gbadebo, expressed appreciation to Intercontinental Distillers Limited for consistently promoting the cultural heritage of the Yoruba and supporting Lisabi Festival year-on-year. He prayed with Eagle Aromatic Schnapps for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria and Egbaland as well as the prosperity of IDL

“I thank IDL for always being a friend of the Egba people, which you have always demonstrated as a major partner of Lisabi Day celebration. Your support over the years is very commendable. On behalf of all Egba sons and daughters at home and in the Diaspora, I seek the blessings of Almighty God and those of our forefathers on you and your brands. We shall continue to pray for you”, he stated.

The Alake and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Okukenu IV, was the chief host of the Lisabi Festival, also had the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Deputy Governor, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and the Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, also in attendance were the Agura of Gbagada, Oba Saburi Babajide Bakre; the Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Matemilola, the Hon. Commissioner For Culture & Tourism, Hon. Adijat Adeleye, the former Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, ‘Dimeji Bankole, Chairman Planning Committee of Lisabi Festival, the Asipa of Egbaland, Chief AbdulRasheed Raji, the Ogboye of Egba Christians, Chief Ayinla Oke, Baagbimo Egba, Chief Akanni Akinwale, Baaroyin of Egbaland, Chief Lai Labode and other retinue of senior chiefs, other chiefs, and sons and daughters of the ancient kingdom. The festival drew a large crowd of fun-seekers including residents, local and international tourists and culture enthusiasts.