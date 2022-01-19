fbpx

LIRS Announces January 31 Deadline For Filing Of Annual Tax Returns By Employers Of Labour

January 19, 20220104
The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has reminded businesses and employers of labour of their statutory obligation to file annual income tax returns pursuant to section 81 (2) of the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA) Cap P8 LFN 2004 (as amended).

The Act stipulates January 31st as the deadline for filing of annual income tax returns, failing which penalty accrues.

The Executive Chairman of Lagos State Internal Revenue Service, Mr. Ayodele Subair urges all businesses and employers of labour residents within Lagos State, to file their annual income tax returns on or before January 31, 2022, to avoid payment of penalties as well as other statutory sanctions.

The only available platform for filing annual income tax returns in Lagos State is the LIRS e-Tax portal: https://etax.lirs.net.

The e-Tax portal is built for the convenience of taxpayers, is easy, convenient, and safe. All businesses and employers of labor are advised to use the e-Tax portal to file their returns.

Taxpayer ID of all employees is compulsory for the annual income tax returns to be successfully filed on the e-Tax portal. Therefore, all employees and taxable persons within the State are advised to generate a taxpayer ID (where applicable) and file their individual annual income tax returns on the e-Tax portal.

As part of the Agency’s quest to ease compliance obligations for taxpayers, it has designated some staff at its various offices to assist taxpayers with using the e-Tax portal and other filing-related issues.

About Author

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

