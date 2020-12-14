fbpx
Liquid Telecom Appoints Wole Abu as Nigeria CEO

December 14, 2020030
Leading pan-African telecoms group Liquid Telecom has appointed Wole Abu as Chief Executive Officer for Nigeria and its new Africa Data Centre (ADC) effective January 2021.  

The organisation had recently acquired a premium piece of land in Lagos to build the data centre, which will be the single largest data centre in Africa outside South Africa. 

This new Data Centre in Nigeria once completed will address the growing demand for cloud storage and digital services on the continent, and Abu will be responsible for overseeing the strategic growth of ADC’s operations in this new market.

“Abu brings over 14 years of experience in the telecommunications industry which will be integral as we continue to expand our fibre network reach on the African Continent. With our East to West link going live, it is integral that we start working with businesses in Nigeria to develop the local telecom and technology ecosystem and also establish ourselves as the go to data centre provider,” said Mohamed Abdel Bassit, Regional CEO, MEWA, Liquid Telecom.

Before joining Liquid Telecom, Abu was the CEO of Pan African Towers Limited (PAT), and before that, he served as the Vice President of Sales at Airtel Nigeria. He has also held several senior management roles in the Human Resources, Engineering, Operations, Finance, Legal, and Marketing departments.

Commenting on his appointment, Abu said, “Since the launch of the first Africa Data Centre in 2018, I have seen the Data Centre team grow their operations by leaps and bounds to cater to the rapidly developing cloud ecosystem on the African continent. I am excited to bring my polyfocal blend of functional skills to the team as the ADC makes it possible for Nigerians to get access to Cloud services at affordable rates and allowing them to meet local data regulatory requirements”.

“I also look forward to showcasing Liquid Telecom’s commitment to Nigeria’s digital transformation journey which is linked to staying true to our belief that every individual has the right to be connected”, he concluded.

About Author

Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

