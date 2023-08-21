Limoblaze Rocks Lagos At Electrifying Live Concert

Christians gathered in eager expectation on a breezy Sunday evening at The Covenant Place in Iganmu, Lagos State, for a musical extravaganza that set their souls on fire “Limoblaze Live in Concert”.

The event which was the talk of the town held on the night of August 20, 2023 in Lagos State and it was organized by The Covenant Nation church, led and founded by Pastor Poju Oyemade.

The Covenant Place was converted into a hive of activity, with the enthusiasm obvious even before the first note rang out. The stage filled up with a flash of colors as the clock struck the hour, and the crowd shouted in applause as the main attraction, Limoblaze himself, took center stage.

Limoblaze thrilled the guests with his hit songs such as Jireh, Pull up, Desire, Put it on God and Gold.

The lineup was nothing short of extraordinary. The musical event also featured big gospel artists; Greatman Takit, Anendlessocean, Ibquake, Dj Horphuray and Angeloh.

Perhaps the most incredible feature of the evening was that this spectacular musical extravaganza was completely free of charge. This act of kindness underscored the concert’s goal: to promote optimism, elevate spirits, and foster a feeling of community through the global language of music.

As the sounds of “Limoblaze Live in Concert” resound, there’s no doubt that this event will live on in the minds of Lagosians for years to come. The combination of religion, music, and unity created a magnificent atmosphere, illustrating once again that music has the power to move souls and alter lives.

Limoblaze at the end of the show, took time to appreciate Pastor Poju for organizing such an amazing event which brought together hundreds of believers and afrogospel lovers in Nigeria for free.