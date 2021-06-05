Like Twitter, Facebook Removes Buhari’s Post

June 5, 2021 85

A sensitive post by President Muhammadu Buhari, shared on his official page on Facebook, has been taken down by the platform.

The president said in the post, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War.

“Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The president, in his statement, threatened secessionists with the consequences of the civil war separatists faced.

Giving a reason for removing the post, Facebook said that it violated the guidelines of interaction.

Twitter Ban

This ban follows the removal of the same post published on Twitter after many Nigerians, just like on Facebook, reported en masse.

Facebook said, “In line with our global policies, we’ve removed a post from President Buhari’s Facebook page for violating our Community Standards against inciting violence. We remove any content, from individuals or organisations that violates our policies on Facebook.”

The removal of the post on Twitter led to the government placing a ban on the microblogging app, a consequence Facebook could face.

Social Media Regulation

Prior to the ban of Twitter, the Federal government had made a move to regulate social media, a move that was strongly opposed by the Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had said that the government’s aim was to contain “hate speech” on the medium.

On the ban of Twitter, the minister said that Nigerian users used the platform to enagage in activities that undermined the country’s existence.