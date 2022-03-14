Like Tinubu, Osinbajo Informs Buhari Of His Interest To Succeed Him

March 14, 2022 103

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his interest to succeed him in office when his tenure elapses next year (2023).

According to sources, who confirmed this development to Daily Trust, Osinbajo told the President of his desire to take over from him at the expiration of his tenure in 2023 to consolidate the achievements they recorded since they took over from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

“Certainly, VP Osinbajo has told the president that he wants to succeed him.

“The vice president had first consulted some prominent Nigerians who encouraged him to vie for the presidency and they also encouraged him to tell the president himself.

“They told him not to allow a third party to tell the president so that the ambition will not be misconstrued,” the publication quoted a source as saying.

Another source said when Osinbajo approached the president with the story, Buhari was not surprised.

“Buhari smiled in his usual characteristic manner…he listened to the VP carefully and while responding, he gave him the green light and wished him well without giving him any commitment or assurance of supporting him ahead of other contenders.

“He blessed the intention just the way he blessed Tinubu when he visited him in the Villa and unveiled his plan to vie for the presidency.

“And I think the president is being careful. Remember what he said while granting an interview to national television,” the source added.

Although Osinbajo is yet to officially declare his candidacy, BizWatch Nigeria understands that with sources claiming he has informed Buhari already, he’s following the footstep of his principal Bola Tinubu, who on Monday, January 10, 2022, visited the President, to declare his candidacy for the election.