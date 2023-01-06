Zenith Bank Suspends Dollar Transactions On Naira ATM Cards

Zenith Bank has suspended international transactions on its Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

Zenith Bank, in a notice addressed to its customers and cited by BizWatch Nigeria, said its new development would take effect from Monday, January 9.

“Please be informed that you will be unable to use your Zenith Bank Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals, POS transactions, and web transactions with effect from Monday, January 9th, 2023.

“If you have International spending requirements, simply visit any of our branches and request a foreign currency debit or prepaid card, which are available in US Dollars, Pounds, and euros variants,” the notice read.

Any worry?

With this development, it appears that the problems of Nigerians, who shop beyond the shores of their country and pay for international services like Netflix, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music, have been compounded further, as many of them would now only be able to do so only with their international payment transaction cards.

Meanwhile, with Zenith Bank joining the league now, the number of Nigerian banks that have suspended international transactions on naira cards has increased to four. Amongst them is First Bank, GTCO and Standard Chartered Bank.