fbpx
Libya Links East, West 2 Years After Conflict

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

ForeignNEWSNEWSLETTER

Libya Links East, West 2 Years After Conflict

June 21, 20210166
Libya Links East, West 2 Years After Conflict

Libya’s unity government has reopened the coastal highway linking the country’s east and west, which was closed for two years due to fighting.

Interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah while announcing that the implementation of another crucial step in a United Nation (UN) peace process, said that the decision would help”‘turn a page” after a decade of conflict.

The highway connects the war-torn North African country’s border with Tunisia to its frontier with Egypt.

READ ALSO: Work On Second Niger Bridge To Be Completed In 2022 – FG

A 300-kilometre stretch between the cities of Misrata and Sirte was cut off in 2019 as eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive to seize Tripoli.

On Sunday, Dbeibah, who took office in March to lead the country to elections in December, was joined by members of his administration in the town of Buwairat al-Hassoun for a ceremony to reopen the road.

He got behind the wheel of an excavator to shift sand on the western side of the road, which is still blocked in areas controlled by Haftar’s forces.

“The opening of the coastal road is significant and comes as the international community prepares to meet in Berlin,” the US embassy in Tripoli tweeted.

“Libyans and foreign powers alike should focus on encouraging stability through acts like allowing this road to remain open and paving the path for Libyans to have full control over their own affairs, including elections in December,” it added.

Related tags :

About Author

Libya Links East, West 2 Years After Conflict
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

[ MAIN ]BANKING & FINANCENEWS
July 1, 20130103

NSE Reviews Five Sectoral Indices

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has reviewed the five sectorial indices with new entrants which will be effective today. The sectoral indices are  NSE Ban
Read More
Kano State Government Plans House to House Testing For COVID-19 COVID-19 NewsNEWSLETTER
May 5, 20200178

Kano State Government Plans House to House Testing For COVID-19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Kano State Governor, Dr. Umar Ganduje said the state government is planning house to house testing for the COVID-19 cases to ensure adequate coverage of the
Read More
Islamic economy BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 23, 20170121

IMF Re-Affirms 0.8% Growth Forecast for Nigeria’s Economy in 2017

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The International Monetary Fund, IMF, has re-affirmed its 0.8 percent growth forecast for Nigeria’s economy in 2017. In its World Economic Outlook, October
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.