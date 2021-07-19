fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Lewis Hamilton Faces Racial Abuse On Social Media

July 19, 20210149
Lewis Hamilton Faces Racial Abuse On Social Media

Lewis Hamilton has been the latest target of racist abuse on social media after his victory at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.

Hamilton had received a 10-second penalty after a collision with Max Verstappen, his title rival during the first lap of the race, which led to the Dutchman crashing out.

Mercedes, F1 and governing body the FIA condemned the abuse “in the strongest possible terms”.

“These people have no place in our sport,” read a joint statement.

READ ALSO: Chaka Secures $1.5M In Pre-Seed Funding To Power Digital Investments For African Businesses

“We urge that those responsible should be held accountable for their actions.

“Formula One, the FIA, the drivers and the teams are working to build a more diverse and inclusive sport, and such unacceptable instances of online abuse must be highlighted and eliminated.”

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said in a statement: “The racist abuse directed at Hamilton during and after the British Grand Prix is unacceptable and we’ve removed a number of comments from Instagram.

“In addition to our work to remove comments and accounts that repeatedly break our rules, there are safety features available, including comment filters and message controls, which can mean no one has to see this type of abuse.

“No single thing will fix this challenge overnight but we’re committed to the work to keep our community safe from abuse.”

Verstappen was taken to the hospital for precautionary checks after suffering an impact of 51G in the crash but was later released without any major injuries.

Hamilton’s 10-second penalty saw him drop to fourth place after his pit stop, but the seven-time world champion fought back to overtake Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with two laps remaining to secure victory.

Verstappen later called Hamilton”disrespectful” and “unsportsmanlike” for celebrating the win while the Dutchman lay in hospital.

About Author

Lewis Hamilton Faces Racial Abuse On Social Media
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

January 30, 20140149

CHAN Semi Final: Black Stars Over Power Eagles Again

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday marked the end of the ambition of the Home-based Super Eagles gunning for the trophy in the ongoing African Nations Championship as they lost the
Read More
August 12, 20130140

British Politicians Want £1bn Aid To Nigeria Stopped

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Leading British politicians are clamouring for a stop to be put to the over £1billion their country’s gives as aid to Nigeria , asking why Britain should gi
Read More
UEFA Europa League NEWSLETTERSPORTS
August 31, 20190203

UEFA Announces Group Stage Fixtures for 2019/20 Europa League

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The group stage draw for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League has been made, with Manchester United, Arsenal, Wolves, Sevilla, Porto, Roma, Lazio, Celtic and Rang
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.