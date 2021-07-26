fbpx

Lewandoski Voted German Footballer Of The Year

July 26, 20210177
Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich’s striker was voted on Sunday Germany’s Footballer of the Year for the second year running.

Lewandoski is once again the runaway winner of the title awarded by the football magazine Kicker, following a vote by journalists.

He also equalled Gerd Mueller’s scoring record in May as he netted his 41st Bundesliga goal of the season, received 356 of the 563 votes on offer.

“I am aware of how big this honour is. It is a reason for great pride and joy for me, because it is rare to win the title of Footballer of the Year in Germany twice in a row,” Lewandowski said.

“Of course I am happy that I have scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga games. This number of goals fills me with great pride and is certainly a spectacular achievement in view of my injury,” said Lewandowski, who was out for three weeks from late March with a knee problem.

Other votes

Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller came in second with 315 votes, while third place went to Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, who received 38 votes.

Hansi Flick, Lewandowski’s former manager who was named the second-best manager behind Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, said he was an “absolute professional with enormous quality” and “the best there is as a centre-forward”.

