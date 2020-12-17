Lewandoski Beats Messi, Ronaldo To Clinch Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award

December 17, 2020 26

Bayern Munich forward, Robert Lewandowski, has clinched The Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year for 2020.

He was voted best player ahead of Barcelona captain, Lionel Messi and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, whose rivalry has seen the award move between the both of them for eleven years.

Lewandoski emerged the top choice having been intrumental in Bayern Munich’s success inwhich the German club won a treble – the Bundesliga league, Champions League, and the DFB-Pokal trophies.

The Polish captain was the top scorer in all three competitions. He also scored his 250th goal in the Bundesliga to help Bayern secure a crucial victory over rivals Wolfsburg inwhich Bayern won 2-1 on Wednesday.