Leveraging Novel Solutions Will Drive Growth, Says Interswitch

As the adoption of digital payment continues to rise in the country and customers continue to yearn for more sophisticated digital payment offerings, Africa’s leading Integrated payments and digital e-commerce company, Interswitch, has said it is pertinent for businesses to integrate novel solutions that speak to the unique needs of their customers to have a more robust and financially inclusive country.

The firm made this known during the second Regional Breakfast Session held at the Presidential Hotel, Port Harcourt, Rivers state, where stakeholders, financial institutions, micro-finance banks, and fintech, among others, were introduced to innovative solutions designed by Interswitch and get them acquainted with the benefits in different use cases.

The Regional Breakfast Session tagged “Accelerating Growth and Profitability – Leveraging Technology to Win,” is geared at providing insights and discussing robust opportunities for businesses to continue to evolve.

Speaking at the event, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing and Switching, Interswitch Purepay, said that Interswitch is committed to the advancement of digital payment in the country and beyond, hence the firm has continued to demonstrate its resolve and capacity in pushing the course to spur economic growth.

He said, “The objective of the Regional Breakfast Session is to have robust discussions with stakeholders on the latest digital payment trends and proffer solutions to the industry’s challenges. It is also an opportunity for us to meet with our customers and introduce them to novel solutions and technologies that will build sustainable businesses and transform the payment landscape.”

According to Lawal, “In the last 20 years, Interswitch has continued to facilitate the growth of the payment ecosystem. The Regional Breakfast Session is a testament to this. We will never stop bringing our customers up to speed with the latest technologies and capabilities in the payment space to help enhance their businesses.”

The attendees had first-hand information about Interswitch’s recently launched products which include; Tokenization; Fintech-in-a-box; Fraud Solution-as-a-Services; Banking-as-a-Service; Payment-as-a- Service; Interswitch Security-as-a-Service; Mobile Banking-as -a-Service and Biometrics on POS and Value financing.

The products are tailored to provide seamless payment solutions to banks, fintech, micro-finance banks, and other financial institutions. Essentially, the products will provide seamless integration to newer payment channels, protect customers against digital payment fraud, avail effective value financing tools to lenders, and enhance customer experience.

The Port Harcourt event is the second location in the country where the Regional Breakfast Session was held after it kicked off in Ibadan, Oyo state. The event is expected to touch base in Enugu, Abuja, and Lagos.