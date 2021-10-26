fbpx

Leverage IT For Cost Savings, MDXi Advises Financial Sector

October 26, 2021087
MDXi, a MainOne company, is set to address risks associated with cloud services experienced by companies in the country.

West Africa’s leading commercial data centre and interconnection operator, MDXi, has advised companies in the financial services sector to leverage IT in order to optimise business value and save cost.

The company gave this advice during its debut webinar aimed at impacting business operations with its cloud solutions.

At the webinar, the panel discussants – Atomode, Head Information Technology at Chams Plc; Head Digital Solutions at Secure ID Limited, Stanley Anetor; and Cloud Solutions Manager at MainOne, Omachonu Egboh, highlighted the benefits of cloud technology.

The webinar themed: “Optimising Business Operations with MDXi Cloud Solutions” targeted at the financial sector attracted tech-savvy professionals from the financial sector and members of the fourth estate of the realm covering allied beats.

The webinar provided insights into premium solutions MDXi, a subsidiary of MainOne, offers that can add exceptional value to the services of various financial institutions.

Highlighting the importance and efficiency of MDXi offerings to the financial sector, the Head of Cloud Services, MDXi, Akinkunmi Ogunsola, noted that “more and more businesses are moving their IT infrastructure to the cloud”.

He added that digital transformation is driving cloud investments and increasing cloud adoption.

Ogunsola, while quoting Gartner, said, “The growth of infrastructure-as-a-Service (IAAS) is going to be 27.6 percent during 2021.”

He identified cloud adoption barriers and most expressed concerns summarised in four keywords; ‘connectivity’, ‘personnel’, ‘unclear strategy’ and ‘change’.

The webinar availed participants ample opportunity to allay the fear of many individual and corporate participants over migrating their infrastructure to the cloud.

From cloud strategy planning, strategy readiness assessment, solution architecture, DR/BCP Planning, migration services, setup and configuration, project management, the panel of experts shared insights on the innovations of MDXi and how the cloud solutions have helped businesses grow.

They also address the fear of data loss; the transition from legacy applications to the cloud for efficient IT operations; and how to determine the right cloud strategy to adopt, among others.

Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

