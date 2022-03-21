fbpx

“Let Us Join Efforts To Curb Lassa Fever” – Edo Govt To Residents

March 21, 2022
The Edo State Government, seeking to curtail the outbreak of Lassa fever in the state, has called for the support of the residents to curb the disease.

This was made known by Stephen Idehenre, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security.

Idehenre said that Edo state has recorded a total of 160 cases with 20 deaths since the outbreak of the endemic in the state.

He then revealed that the government has put together a team to lead its response against Lassa fever and is implementing strong measures to contain the disease.

He said: “Since the outbreak of the disease in Edo, the state has recorded 160 cases and 20 deaths, representing a 13 percent death rate in the state.

“The disease is a pandemic that is still ravaging some communities across local government areas in Edo State. We call on everyone to join hands with the government and other relevant authorities to manage and keep the environment clean to contain this common enemy of mankind.

“On our part as a government, we have taken serious steps against the disease and through constant enlightenment and awareness creation ensure that our people are more enlightened about the dangers of Lassa fever.”

The Commissioner further restated that the state will flag off its farming season on Thursday, March 25, 2022.

He said, “The State Government will be flagging off the farming season on Thursday, 25th of March 2022. This year’s farming season should be taken seriously as there will be an interface between farmers and off-takers. The government will provide motorbikes for extension workers to get feedback.”

“Let Us Join Efforts To Curb Lassa Fever” – Edo Govt To Residents
