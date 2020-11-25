Lenovo Leads Global PC Market With 47.1 million Shipments In 2020

November 25, 2020 31

Lenovo leads as remote working and distance learning amid the coronavirus outbreak continue increasing global demand for Personal Computers (PCs) and laptops.

Lenovo, as the market leader, increased its market share in 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Chinese tech giant had a 24.8% market share, with 17.5 million shipments worldwide.

After a sharp fall in the first quarter of 2020, global PC shipments have grown in the last six months, despite the effects of the COVID-19 crisis. In the third quarter of 2020, the number of shipped units jumped by 8.3% Year over Year (YoY) to 18.3 million, while its market share rose to 25.7%.

According to data presented by Stock Apps, Lenovo, HP, and Dell, the world’s three largest PC manufacturers shipped 121.5 million units in the nine months of 2020. With 47.1 million shipments in this period, Lenovo tops the global PC vendor ranking.

More than 187 Million Personal Computers Were Shipped Between January and September, a 1.6% drop YoY.

The rise in smartphone usage and the global shift from hardware to cloud solutions had been driving a downturn in global PC shipment for seven years in a row. In 2011, 365.3 million units were shipped worldwide, revealed the Gartner data. By the end of 2017, this figure dropped by almost 30% to 262.7 million.

The 2018 shortage in Intel central processing units brought a new hit for merchants’ supply chains and cut global shipments to 259.7 million that year, under 2007 levels.

In 2019, 261.2 million PCs were shipped worldwide, which was a slight increase from 2018 figures. However, the COVID-19 outbreak triggered the biggest fall in shipment since 2013, as pandemic affected supply chains.