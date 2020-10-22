Lekki Toll Gate CCTV Cameras Were Not Removed – Sanwo-Olu

October 22, 2020 29

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has debunked claims that security cameras at the Lekki Tollgate were removed Tuesday before the soldiers who shot protesters arrived.

Several photographs posted on social media had shown officials of the LCC removing cameras at the tollgate on Tuesday, apparently to allow soldiers that would be deployed execute their operation under the cover of darkness.

Speaking Thursday on The Morning Show of Arise TV, the broadcast arm of THISDAY, Governor Sanwo-Olu insisted on the integrity of the security cameras at the tollgate, which he said were never removed.

He said the location of the security cameras at the tollgate were above the roof and very high.

The governor said what was removed by the security personnel of the Leeki Concession Company (LCC), the firm managing the Tollgate, were low level infrared Cameras used for capturing the plate numbers of vehicles for e-Tag access.

According to him, these cameras were mounted at low level locations and the decision to remove them were taken by the management of LCC.

He said the security cameras, which he insisted were still in their locations, would be reviewed as part of the investigation into the shooting at the tollgate.

On the question of who ordered that the light on the electronic screen at the tollgate be turned off before the arrival of the soldiers, Sanwo-Olu said the electronic billboard was being handled by a concessionaire, adding that he has not spoken to the management of the company in over one week.

Though he did not mention the name of the concessionaire, Loatsad Promomedia Limited, owned by Seyi Tinubu, son of All Progressives Congress national chairman Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the firm managing the electronic billboard at the tollgate.

On the way out of the crisis, Sanwo-Olu called on all opinion and religious leaders to speak out now and restrain the rampaging youths to return home.

He said had been reaching out to traditional rulers, and opinion and religious leaders to restrain the youths from engaging in violence.

He said as governor, he would continue to work with the security agencies to restore order. Noting that Lagos has remained the most peaceful part of Nigeria for decades, he said this will not be thrown away because of this incident. He admitted that the current crisis the state was dealing with was even bigger than COVID-19. Sanwo-Olu however expressed optimism that Lagos would emerge stronger “Yes, there might be assets that have been destroyed, yes, with the resilience of Lagos, we will bring them back,” he said. Source: THISDAY