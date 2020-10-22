Lekki Shooting: Osinbajo Breaks Silence After Over 24 hours of Military Attack on Protesters

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has finally reacted to the shooting of #EndSARS protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos state.

On Tuesday evening, armed men in military uniform opened fire on protesters who had assembled at the Lekki toll gate for two weeks.

The incident sparked a global outrage, with many criticising President Muhammadu Buhari and the vice-president for not commenting on the shooting.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, Osinbajo said the victims will get justice.