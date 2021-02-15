Lekki Protest: Lagos Govt. To Probe CP Over Event at Lekki Toll Gate

February 15, 2021 30

The Lagos State Government said that the Commissioner of Police (CP) for Lagos State, will be questioned on the events at the Lekki Toll Gate – the venue for the planned #OccupyLekkiTollGate protests on February 13, 2021.

Moyosore Onigbanjo, the State Commissioner for Justice, revealed this when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

Popular comedian Mr Macaroni (Debo Adebayo) was among those arrested by the police on Saturday.

They (the arrested protesters) were also said to have been mistreated as videos that have now gone viral online, showed some of them being thrown shirtless into a police van.

The protesters had come out on Saturday at the Lekki Toll Gate to oppose the decision taken on February 6, 2021, by the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry to reopen the Lekki Toll Gate and hand it over to the Lekki Concession Company.

READ ALSO: EndSARS: Why Mr. Macaroni Was Arrested

According to the Commissioner for Justice, the government has no problem with residents exercising their fundamental rights to freedom of expression or participation in peaceful protests, however, if the action of the protesters is seen to result in a breakdown of law and order, then that is where a crime is being committed.

He cited a breach of COVID-19 protocols as part of the offences of those arrested, as well as the fear that the exercise could go out of hand.

“We cannot afford the sort of vandalism we saw before,” Onigbanjo said.

He, however, stated that the CP will be asked to give proper accounts of the events that led to the arrests, especially if they indeed mistreated peaceful protesters.

“We condemn any act of brutality on the part of the police,” the commissioner said, explaining that the government is not the one who gives such orders.

“The Nigerian police force is a legal entity of its own, with its own processes.

“But the role of the police stops when it comes to prosecution. The state government will ask the CP to give an account of what happened”.

Onigbanjo further defended the state government, saying that the ideally, arrests made on weekends don’t get to be brought to court until Monday, but in the case of those arrested, the mobile court was set up immediately and the arrested youths were allowed bail and released later that same day.

“We were hell-bent on ensuring that nobody’s right is trampled upon,” he said.

Atiku, Celebrities Condemn Arrest of Lekki Protesters

Atiku

Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President condemned the arrest of some protesters by the police in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

In a statement on Saturday following the arrest of the youths at the Lekki tollgate, Atiku decried that the police abandoned their responsibility of protecting the protesters.

“The 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended (Section 40) guarantees the right of citizens to peaceful protest; the courts have also affirmed that right, anything contrary to that is not acceptable and stands condemned,” said Atiku.

Celebrities

Nigerian celebrities such as Folarin Falana, also known as Falz; Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch; Yemi Alade, and Rita Dominic among others, as well as, Barbadian singer, Rihanna, were among those who condemned the arrest of the EndSARS protesters by the Nigeria Police on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Eyes 35% Boost In Cashew Production