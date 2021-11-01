Lekki Port To Begin Operations In 2023, Says Sanwo-Olu

November 1, 2021 120

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has stated that the Lekki Deep Sea Port would commence operations in quarter three of 2023.

Sanwo-Olu made the disclosure last week Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the first edition of the Lekki Peninsula Region Conference and Expo 2021, hosted by the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives in partnership with Lekki Development Ventures.

Sanwo-Olu urged investors to leverage on the economic incentives attached to the Lekki axis of the state.

The Governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lola Akande, stated that the event was held to launch the commercial, industrial, investment opportunities in the axis.

READ ALSO: South West Accounts For 80 Percent of Customs Annual Revenue

“There are also 100% foreign ownership of investments, 100% repatriation of capital, profits and dividends as well as waivers on all imports, exports and import licences as well as a waiver on all expatriate quotas for companies operating in the Lekki Free Zones.

“Multi-billion dollar investments, both foreign and local, are springing up within the zone and axis. As you are aware, the Lekki axis is on the verge of being home to Africa’s biggest oil refinery and it is expected to be operational soon.

“Also, the Lekki Deep Sea Port, when completed and operational in the third quarter of 2023, will be the most modern port in West Africa.

“These two projects are strategic as they will further open up the axis and unlock huge opportunities for investments and general development of the region,” he said.