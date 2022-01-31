fbpx

Lekki Gardens Receives ISO Certification

January 31, 2022082
A property development company, Lekki Gardens Estate Limited, says it has received the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification.

According to a report by the company, the certification, which covers the provision and sale of affordable housing and infrastructure, was recently conferred on the company by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

It said the SON, in a letter, adjudged Lekki Gardens to conform to the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 standard.

The Executive Director, Lekki Gardens Estate, Emily Atebe, address the certificate, describing the certification as another validation of the strides taken by the company towards building a world-class organisation of repute.

The company remains firmly devoted to continuously improving its systems and processes to ensure sustained stakeholders’ trust and confidence through operational excellence and efficiency.

She said, “For us at Lekki Gardens, embarking on the rigorous process is a critical part of our stated commitment to operational excellence.

“The benefit ultimately accrues to our esteemed customers and stakeholders as the continuous training and retraining, review of our quality management systems and processes required further enhance the quality of our products and service delivery.”

Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

