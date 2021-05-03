fbpx
Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria’s Maritime Economy – FG

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTER

Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria’s Maritime Economy – FG

May 3, 20210172
Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria's Maritime Economy - FG

The Federal government says the Lekki Deep Seaport will be a significant game-changer in Nigeria’s Maritime economy with corresponding benefits to the West and Central sub-regions of Africa.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Dr. Magdalene Ajani disclosed this in a statement by Anastasia Ogbonna, Assistant Director Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, in Abuja.

Ajani made this known when she led a Ministerial Team on a quartely inspection of progress of work on the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos.

According to her, the Port is designed to be the deepest port in West Africa. The inspection comprised of an audio-visual briefing by the management of Lekki Port Enterprises, the contractors (China Harbour Engineering Co. Ltd) and the Project Managers (Louis Berger Intl.) as well as a physical inspection of the works on site.

READ ALSO: NEPZA Seeks Integration Of SMEs Into Special Economic Zones

Ajani said the developers were working assiduously to meet the deadline of fourth quarter 2022 for commencement of commercial operations as directed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The permanent secretary was accompanied on the inspection by the Director, Maritme Services, Awal Suleiman, Director, Legal Services, Pius Oteh, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello.

Others include the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala- Usman, Director General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh and other technical officers from the Ministry and the Agencies.

(NAN)

Related tags :

About Author

Lekki Deep Seaport To Bring Change To Nigeria’s Maritime Economy – FG
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 23, 20140104

Kano Discovers Another Polio Virus

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Kano State Government has  discovered a new polio virus in Sumaila Local Government Area of the state. The new case has put the number of Wide Polio Vir
Read More
April 18, 20130102

Shell, Fidelity Bank, to Provide $5Billion Fund to Assist Local Contractors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Multinational oil company, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production (SNEPCO), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with five banks to provide N790 billi
Read More
MEDIANEWSLETTER
February 7, 2017094

Snapchat Set for $3billon IPO as Users Grow to 158 million

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Snapchat owner Snap Inc shot the opening salvo in its $3 billion initial public offering, outlining aggressive expansion plans but offering new investors no
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.