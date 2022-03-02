Lekki Deep Sea Port To Be Fully Operational By December – ICRC

March 2, 2022 145

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has given their clarification that the Lekki Deep Sea Port project is 80 percent completed, not 90.93 percent, as claimed in some reports.

This was contained in a statement that was presented by the commission’s Acting. Head, Media & Publicity, Manji Yarling.

The statement outlined the breakdown of the completion status as, “dredging and reclamation are both at 90.93 percent, quay walls at 87.3 percent, the breakwater at 82.74 percent; and landside infrastructure at 70 percent, bringing to a total of 81.14 percent.”

According to the ICRC, the port is expected to be completed in September and operational by the month of December 2022.