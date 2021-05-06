‘Lekki Deep Sea Port Attains 50% Completion’

May 6, 2021 99

Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited says it has been able to achieve 50 per cent completion of the $1.6 billion Lekki Deep Sea Port.

The Managing Director of the company, Du Ruogang, said the company had completed the 1,909m long core of the main breakwater, adding that work on the quay wall and landside infrastructure had reached an advanced stage.

He made this known in Lagos during a briefing session with the Permanent Secretary, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, and other industry stakeholders.

According to him, the completion of the core of the main breakwater was achieved on Thursday, April 29, 2021.

The MD promised that the construction would be completed as scheduled and would be ready for commercial operation in the last quarter of 2022.

He affirmed that the container terminal operator – Lekki Freeport Terminal, a subsidiary of CGM/CMA, is ready to commence operations once the construction is completed.

“We would like to appreciate the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Lagos State Government, and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) as well as other stakeholders for the immense support towards the actualisation of the world-class seaport”, he said.

Ajani expressed satisfaction at the pace of the work since the initial visit of the ministry in November 2020, assuring that the Federal Ministry of Transportation would ensure there is rail connectivity to the port for easy movement of cargo to the different parts of the country.

She also promised to liaise with her counterpart at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing on the issue of the road network at the corridor to prevent the traffic congestion.

Also speaking, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, said that NPA will play its part to ensure that the timeline set for the delivery is achieved.

According to her, efforts are being made to facilitate the deployment of all necessary infrastructure required for the project.

“To meet the timeline for the port, we would deploy the control tower as well as the BTS and GDMS which are critical infrastructure needed for the take-off of the port operations. In addition, we have to begin the construction of the administrative block,” Usman said.