Lekki, Ajah To Experience Power Outage – TCN

March 2, 2021 34

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned power outage that will affect consumers Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos.

The company said the power outage will be between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said the outage is to enable TCN engineers carry out maintenance work on some its vital facilities servicing the area.

According to him, the Egbin/Ajah 330kV line 3 feeding Alagbon and Ajah substations would be affected.

He said, “ During the period of the maintenance work, Alagbon substation will receive power supply from Ijoro=a substation through Ijora-Alagbon 132kV line. About 150Mw will be interrupted during the period as Lekki and Ajah substations will not be back fed.”

He apologized for any inconvenience and promised that power supply would be restored immediately after the maintenance work.