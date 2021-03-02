fbpx
Lekki, Ajah To Experience Power Outage – TCN

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSPOWER & ENERGY

Lekki, Ajah To Experience Power Outage – TCN

March 2, 2021034
Togo To Receive Power Supply From Nigeria

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a planned power outage that will affect consumers Lekki and Ajah areas of Lagos.

The company said the power outage will be between 10am and 2pm on Tuesday.

The General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said the outage is to enable TCN engineers carry out maintenance work on some its vital facilities servicing the area.

According to him, the Egbin/Ajah 330kV line 3 feeding Alagbon and Ajah substations would be affected.

He said, “ During the period of the maintenance work, Alagbon substation will receive power supply from Ijoro=a substation through Ijora-Alagbon 132kV line. About 150Mw will be interrupted during the period as Lekki and Ajah substations will not be back fed.”

He apologized for any inconvenience and promised that power supply would be restored immediately after the maintenance work.

About Author

Lekki, Ajah To Experience Power Outage – TCN
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERMANUFACTURINGNEWSLETTER
April 20, 2018092

Unilever Posts Q1 2018 Results, Grows PBT,PAT by 80-81%

Giant FMCG, Unilever Nigeria ,on Thursday, April 19,  posted its Q1 2018 results, showing  grew 16% y/y to N25.8bn sales growth. PBT and PAT rose faster by 80-81% y/y. Sales grew by 19% q/q, however,
Read More
[ MAIN ]MEDIANEWS
August 20, 2013056

NTA, Chinese Firm Renegotiate Equity Structure in Star Times

After a successful penetration in the Nigeria Pay TV market, the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Star Communications Technology are looking at renegotiating the equity structure of NTA-Star TV
Read More
[ MAIN ]COVERMEDICAL & HEALTHCARE
April 30, 2013051

Risks Posed By Public Restrooms

Except when you are at home, the probability is that you share bathrooms with others, whether in the office, stadiums, shopping malls, restaurants, hotels or filling stations, among others. While this
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.