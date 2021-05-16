fbpx
Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

INTERNATIONALSPORTS

Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup

May 16, 20210110
Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup

Leicester City emerged victors in the final of Emirates FA Cup against rivals Chelsea.

The Foxes got their nose in front after a long-range shot from Youri Tieleman beat a full-stretched Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 63rd minute of the match, in front of 20,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, were part of the history making Leicester team.

Despite controlling the first half of the game, Chelsea could not produce a goal, and soon lost the plot in the second half as Leicester grew in confidence and controlled the game.

READ ALSO: FA Cup Final: Nigerians Drum Support For Iheanacho, Ndidi Ahead Of Clash With Chelsea

Chelsea’s goal in the 89th minute was canceled following a VAR decision which spotted former Leicester player, Ben Chilwell in an offside position.

The newly crowned FA Cup champions have had four unsuccessful attempts, making the Foxes the club with the most FA Cup final losses

Iheanacho and Ndidi have become the new batch of Super Eagles players to have won the FA Cup, other Super Eagles players to have lifted the trophy are Daniel Amokachi, Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, John Utaka, John Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, and Victor Moses.

About Author

Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

November 14, 2013081

FIFA Invites Iheanacho, Alampasu For 2014 Ballon d’Or

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Players of the under 17 team, Kelechi Iheanacho and Goalkeeper Dele Alampasu have been invited by World football governing body, FIFA as part of dignitaries
Read More
UK Pool Fixtures: Week 40 2020/2021 Games, Panel, EKO, LKO SPORTS
February 13, 20210545

All Week 32 2021 UK Pool Results, Games, Panel, EKO, LKO

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram This is the week 33 2020 (UK) top leagues’ football pool results for Saturday, 13th of February 2021. Week 32 2021 Coupon Pool Information These, belo
Read More
American Democracy Under Siege - EU [ MAIN ]COVERForeignINTERNATIONALNEWSLETTER
January 7, 20210311

American Democracy Under Siege – EU

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram EU officials expressed shock at the “assault on US democracy” witnessed by the storming of the US Congress on Wednesday by thousands of supporters of outgoi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.