Leicester City Defeats Chelsea To Emerge Winners Of FA Cup

Leicester City emerged victors in the final of Emirates FA Cup against rivals Chelsea.

The Foxes got their nose in front after a long-range shot from Youri Tieleman beat a full-stretched Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 63rd minute of the match, in front of 20,000 fans at Wembley Stadium.

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi, were part of the history making Leicester team.

Despite controlling the first half of the game, Chelsea could not produce a goal, and soon lost the plot in the second half as Leicester grew in confidence and controlled the game.

Chelsea’s goal in the 89th minute was canceled following a VAR decision which spotted former Leicester player, Ben Chilwell in an offside position.

The newly crowned FA Cup champions have had four unsuccessful attempts, making the Foxes the club with the most FA Cup final losses

Iheanacho and Ndidi have become the new batch of Super Eagles players to have won the FA Cup, other Super Eagles players to have lifted the trophy are Daniel Amokachi, Celestine Babayaro, Nwankwo Kanu, John Utaka, John Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, and Victor Moses.