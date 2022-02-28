Leeds United Sack Manager Over Defeat

fbpx

February 28, 20220171
Leeds United on Sunday sacked Marcelo Bielsa, the manager of the club following a poor run of results that has left the Premier League side just two points above the relegation zone.

The club which suffered a 4-0 loss to Tottenham at Elland Road was their fourth straight defeat, a run during which they have conceded 17 goals.

Marcelo Bielsa was hopeful that he could turn things around after the Spurs loss, but the Leeds board decided they had to act.

The club will make an announcement regarding Bielsa’s successor on Monday, with former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Jesse Marsch the heavy favourite to take over.

“Leeds United can today confirm the club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa,” a club statement said.

Chairman Andrea Radrizzani said he was forced to act due to the club’s “precarious position” in the Premier League.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all.

“The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will, of course, live long in all our memories, me and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status.”

