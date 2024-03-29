Learning Meets Fun: Stanbic IBTC, Yellow Cowries, and Junior Achievement Join Forces to Promote Financial Literacy through Gamification and Brainee Competition

In a thrilling display of the power of gamification in enhancing financial knowledge and wellbeing of students from across Akwa Ibom, participants showcased their financial literacy skills at the Yellow Cowries Financial Literacy Brainee Competition. Organized by Yellow Cowries, in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria, Ministry of Education, Akwa Ibom and generously sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Holdings, the competition brought together enthusiastic students from 18 secondary schools across the state to battle it out for the top prize.

Held at the Uyo Tropicana Entertainment Mall, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo, Nigeria, the event buzzed with excitement as students tackled the Yellow Cowries PSI (Plan-Save-Invest) learning card game designed to test their understanding of financial planning, saving, and investment. The Yellow Cowries PSI card game’s dynamic features and its engaging sessions kept players alert and created a stimulating, competitive learning atmosphere.

“Financial literacy is a crucial life skill that empowers individuals and guides their financial future “ said Tosin Leye-Odeyemi, Head, Sustainability, Risk and Capital Management at Stanbic IBTC Holdings. “We at Stanbic IBTC Holdings are proud to support this initiative by Yellow Cowries, which equips young minds with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed financial decisions.”

Building upon the success of the last competition held in Lagos in 2023, the 2024 edition expanded its reach to empower students in Akwa Ibom State. “This year’s event signifies Yellow Cowries’ commitment to providing a nationwide platform for young Nigerians to learn and develop crucial financial literacy skills, using the power of gamification” shared Ibeleye Paul-Otu, Head of Programs, Yellow Cowries. ” We are grateful for the support from Stanbic IBTC Holdings and thrilled to partner with Junior Achievement Nigeria and Ministry of Education, Akwa Ibom, whose expertise in youth empowerment complements our gamified learning approach perfectly.”

With the support of 40 facilitators, Yellow Cowries trained over 200 students from more than 20 secondary schools in Uyo for a period of 2 weeks, with financial literacy knowledge and skills, utilizing the Yellow Cowries financial wellbeing curriculum and PSI learning card games. The Financial Literacy Brainee Competition saw the participation of top students from some of these schools; and at the conclusion of the competition, four schools emerged as the top three winners. Topfaith International Secondary School, Mkpatak clinched the first prize, while Uyo High School and St.Benedict High School tied for the joint-second position. Crystal City International School secured the third position.

“This competition has been an invaluable learning experience,” remarked Iwuji Joella, a student of first-place Topfaith International School. “The card game and learning club made learning about finance fun and engaging. We are grateful for this opportunity to develop our financial literacy skills, which will undoubtedly benefit us in the future.”

Yellow Cowries, founded by Tokunboh Ishmael, envisions a state whereby all Africans are financially literate and empowered to make better informed financial decisions, with a resultant improvement in financial health and well-being. The Yellow Cowries Financial Literacy Brainee Competition serves as a testament to the power of using non-traditional learning models in fostering financial inclusion among young Nigerians. With continued support from sponsors like Stanbic IBTC Holdings and dedicated organizations like Yellow Cowries and Junior Achievement Nigeria, this initiative has the potential to equip countless young minds with the knowledge and confidence to navigate the ever-evolving financial landscape; and to build a brighter future.