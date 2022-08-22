Leadway Supports Youths Businesses With Media Dash

Financial services company Leadway Holdings has stated that it will provide free brand advertising to youth-led businesses to help them grow after the epidemic.

In a statement, Leadway noted that the “Media Dash” programme was in line with its company mission to support and provide possibilities for Nigeria’s sizable young population.

According to the statement, all of the company’s paid and owned-media assets, including social media real estate, radio advertisements, newspaper columns, and out-of-home platforms including static, electronic, and digital boards, would be used to support the media.

The statement read: “To honour the 2022 International Youth Day, themed “Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages,” the free media exposure across all of its major media and advertising platforms is slated to run for a period of four weeks.

Olusakin Labeodan, Group Chief Marketing Officer at Leadway Holdings, commented on the effort and said it demonstrated the brand’s willingness to support young people and their businesses, which needed a brand boost to grow economically.

He said, “A report on the state of entrepreneurship in Nigeria by the Fate Institute shows that 67 per cent of entrepreneurs are youths between 18 to 35 years old, who have become the backbone of our economy.

“For us, these insights mirror a vibrant populace with massive potential and passion operating in a clime ranked 131st out of 189 countries on the ease of doing business index. The least we can do is to give a bit of ourselves to show that we care and are passionate about their growth.

“Indeed, it has become imperative for leading organisations and individuals to be that enabler of business survival and support these businesses as they strive to navigate the hurdles of running a business in this challenging economic reality underpinned by rising inflation and energy poverty.

“Understanding this reality, we elected to provide youth-led businesses with a strategic push by offering our owned-media assets for publicity and brand exposure, much needed at these times. We are optimistic that this intervention will inspire better business and transactional outcomes for our young entrepreneurs.”