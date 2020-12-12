Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Is Dead

December 12, 2020 24

Veteran journalist and Publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Ndah Isaiah is dead.

He died on Friday after a brief illness, according to multiple sources. He was aged 58.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the pharmacist turned newspaperman attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos early this week.

After studying pharmacy, he worked at the Kano Specialist Hospital before moving to General Hospital, Minna.