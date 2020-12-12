fbpx
Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Is Dead

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]Breaking NewsCOVERNEWSLETTER

Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Is Dead

December 12, 2020024
Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Is Dead

Veteran journalist and Publisher of the Leadership newspaper, Sam Ndah Isaiah is dead.

He died on Friday after a brief illness, according to multiple sources. He was aged 58.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Goes Into Self-Isolation As Close Aide Tests Positive For COVID-19

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the pharmacist turned newspaperman attended a meeting of the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) in Lagos early this week.

After studying pharmacy, he worked at the Kano Specialist Hospital before moving to General Hospital, Minna.

Related tags :

About Author

Leadership Newspaper Publisher, Sam Nda-Isaiah, Is Dead
David Oputah
Oputah David is a Mass Communication graduate with a Master's degree in Organisational Behaviour and another in Mass Communication. He is also a Bloomberg trained Financial journalist. He has a diverse experience in book publishing, ghost writing, biographies, proof reading and other writing/content writing activities. He is a business analyst/consultant and has four times, worked with Accenture on the Tony Elumelu Foundation Empowerment Program (TEFEP) as a business analyst helping to select 1,000 African applicants for the TEF Grant.

Related Articles

Access Bank BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER
April 26, 2018046

Access Bank Plc Records 1.3% Profit Plunge

Access Bank Plc, on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, released its earnings for the first quarter of 2018, recording a 1.3 percent drop in its profit when compared with the corresponding period of last year.
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 8, 2013021

Bluechip Companies File for Restructuring

A status report on quoted companies dated June 6, 2013 obtained by newsmen showed that directors of 11 companies have sought the concessions of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on restructuring of th
Read More
June 29, 2016048

Nigeria’s Non-oil Earnings Leap by N24billion in June

The surge in the earnings from non-oil commodities drove up the monthly payout by the Federation Account Allocation Committee, FAAC, to the three tiers of government by N24 billion to hit N305 billion
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon