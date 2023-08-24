Leadership In Modern Age: JCI Ikeja Sheds Light On Evolving Dynamics

The annual Quality Leadership Values Seminar organized by Junior Chamber International Ikeja (JCI Ikeja) scaled new heights this year with the distinguished presence of Kemi Ogunkoya, a globally recognized Leadership Development Strategist and Management Consultant.

The seminar, a cornerstone event for nurturing leadership qualities in individuals, featured Kemi Ogunkoya as the keynote speaker, addressing the theme “Evolving Leadership: Dynamics, Challenges, and Prospects.”



This gathering also aimed to instill essential leadership qualities in attendees, motivating them to make significant contributions to the growth and development of their communities and the nation at large.

In her keynote address, Ogunkoya illuminated how leadership dynamics have transitioned from traditional paradigms to a fluid and adaptable model. She emphasized that leaders now face the imperative of navigating an ever-changing landscape while staying attuned to emerging technologies, shifting socio-economic trends, and evolving expectations from diverse stakeholders.

Within this shifting landscape, Ogunkoya pointed out challenges that demand innovative solutions. She highlighted, “From the complexities of a globalized world to the ethical dilemmas inherent in rapid technological advancement, leaders find themselves grappling with new and often uncharted territory.”

Opening the seminar, the Local Organization President of JCI Ikeja, JCIN Amb. Oyebola Olafasakin, underscored the evolving nature of leadership. She stressed that everyone possesses the capacity to lead, as each person influences others at various points in their lives.

President JCIN Amb. Oyebola Olafasakin said, “Good leadership is not solely the responsibility of individuals in government; instead, everyone is a leader in one capacity or another, influencing people and society as a whole. When we excel in our individual roles, we contribute positively to our nation. Therefore, it is crucial to equip ourselves with the necessary skills for effective leadership.”

QLV Chairperson, Adeola Akinade, emphasized the importance of personal development as a foundational element of effective leadership. She expressed, “At JCI Ikeja, we firmly believe in the significance of individual development as a key to self-awareness, self-esteem, and skill enhancement. Through self-leadership, we aim to help each participant become a better version of themselves, both personally and professionally.”



She added, “Leadership is not static; it evolves with time and adapts to new challenges. Our seminar’s theme reflects the dynamic nature of leadership and the multitude of possibilities it presents.”

The event featured a distinguished panel of guests who contributed their expertise and insights to the discussion. Segun Adeniyi, Chief Digital Officer for Wema Bank; Aminat Jegede, Associate Director in the Tax, Regulatory, and People Services Division of KPMG Advisory Services; and JCI Senator Pascal Dike, the 2016 JCI World President, shared their perspectives on the dynamics, challenges, and prospects of evolving leadership.



The panel discussion resonated with the audience as the experts delved into the multifaceted aspects of modern leadership. Attendees gained a comprehensive understanding of the evolving role of leaders in today’s fast-paced and ever-changing world.

The JCI Ikeja Quality Leadership Values Seminar emerged as a resounding success, leaving participants inspired, motivated, and equipped with the tools to become effective leaders in their respective fields.

In an era where leadership demands versatility, the seminar served as a guiding light for aspiring and existing leaders, urging them to embrace change, confront challenges head-on, and seize the promising prospects that lie ahead.

The event truly encapsulated the spirit of leadership evolution, fostering a renewed commitment to positive change within the community and beyond.