Leadership Change At Allianz Nigeria

Allianz Africa has made a leadership announcement for its operational entity in Nigeria. Yomi Onifade has been appointed the CEO of Allianz Nigeria, effective December 05, 2022, subject to necessary approvals.

He succeeds Adeolu Adewumi-Zer, who will pursue other opportunities outside the Allianz Group.

Yomi has an extensive experience in the management of international and local insurance companies in Nigeria in various capacities. His career thus far spans just over 23 years in the Financial Services Industry, specifically Insurance and Asset Management.

He was part of teams that built one of Nigeria’s largest and fastest growing non-banking financial services group. Therefore, Yomi has a renowned technical and management acumen that will allow him accelerate the growth of Allianz Nigeria.

These changes indicate Allianz’s renewed commitment and, above all, its desire to make the most of the potential in the Nigerian insurance market, not only in terms of world-class product offerings for all citizens of this great country, but also to accelerate its growth globally.

The Allianz Nigeria teams, now headed by the new CEO Yomi Onifade, will thus allow the Nigerian economy benefit more from all the expertise of the world leader in insurance and financial services.

“His in-depth knowledge of local non-banking financial services, combined with proven technical and managerial knowledge, makes Yomi the right profile to deliver on our ambition to drive Allianz’s growth in one of the largest economies on the continent.”, said Delphine Traoré, Regional CEO of Allianz Africa.

We would also like to thank Jaideep Goel for his efforts as the head of our operating entity in Nigeria pending the appointment of a new CEO.