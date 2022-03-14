LCCI Urges FG To Improve Nigeria’s Gas Infrastructure

March 14, 2022 205

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has called on the Federal Government (FG) to improve Nigeria’s gas infrastructure.

The President of LCCI, Michael Olawale-Cole said this in a statement on Sunday.

The LCCI President said Nigeria should have been a major harvester of opportunities from the Russia-Ukraine war in areas such as gas supply to Europe.

His comments come after Russia’s oil and gas had been rejected as part of sanctions for invading Ukraine.

Infrasctucture

He then asked the FG to expedite the completion of projects like the planned Trans-Saharan gas pipeline from Nigeria to Algeria.

“With this, we can explore the opportunity of exporting gas to Europe,” Olawale-Cole said.

“We should also target Trans-Saharan and European markets with the ongoing construction of the Ajaokuta, Kaduna, Kano Gas Pipeline, popularly known as AKK gas pipeline.

“Arising from the calamities of this war, Nigeria can explore emerging opportunities to earn huge foreign exchange inflow in the medium to long-term.”

Wheat, Grains

While speaking about the rising wheat prices, Olawale-Cole encouraged the government to open up its reserves to boost the supply of grains and stabilise prices in the short term.

He also recommended that the government intervene by initiating imports from other sources outside the war zones.

“The war between Ukraine and Russia will likely make the world’s hunger crisis even tougher to fight as the countries are two of the world’s major suppliers of grains like wheat,” he said.

“Nigeria’s food supply will surely come under some pressure as it imported 4 percent of wheat from Ukraine and 27 percent of wheat from Russia in 2021.

“However, the most sustainable solution is for the government to boost local production of these grains to levels that meet local demand.”

Ukraine crisis

He called on FG to deploy diplomacy in reaching out to well-meaning world powers towards a speedy resolution of this crisis.

This, he said, was because the duration of the war was a critical variable in determining the extent of damage that may occur.

The LCCI president emphasised the need for more efforts to speed up the evacuation of Nigerians from the war-torn region.