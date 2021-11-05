LCCI Kicks Off Lagos Trade Fair Today

November 5, 2021 173

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has commenced its 35th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair today, Friday.

The chamber said it was expecting about 1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries and over 200,000 visitors at the fair, which will hold for 10days at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

LCCI Vice President and Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, described the Lagos International Trade Fair as the biggest trade fair in Nigeria, West and Central Africa.

Idahosa unveiled Gree, a Chinese Company as the official title partner of the year 2021 edition of the fair. The award-winning GREE, he said, will be delighting exhibitors and visitors with special trade fair products and services throughout the 10-day of the Fair.

He also unveiled Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) as the official food and beverage partner of the fair; the Bank of Industry (BOI) as the official gold partner of the fair while TGI Distri is the official health and safety partner of the fair.

FEDAN Investment Ltd is the official electrical accessories partner of the trade fair while Lifemate Furniture which offers a range of household and office furniture is an official partner of the Lagos international trade fair.

Idahosa assured of adequate security in collaboration with all Federal and State Government agencies while saying there will be uninterrupted power supply through dedicated industrial power generators as an alternative.