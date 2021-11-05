fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVEREntrepreneurshipEVENTSNEWSLETTER

LCCI Kicks Off Lagos Trade Fair Today

November 5, 20210173

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has commenced its 35th edition of the Lagos International Trade Fair today, Friday.

The chamber said it was expecting about 1,500 exhibitors from 16 countries and over 200,000 visitors at the fair, which will hold for 10days at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

LCCI Vice President and Chairman, Trade Promotion Board, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, described the Lagos International Trade Fair as the biggest trade fair in Nigeria, West and Central Africa.

Idahosa unveiled Gree, a Chinese Company as the official title partner of the year 2021 edition of the fair. The award-winning GREE, he said, will be delighting exhibitors and visitors with special trade fair products and services throughout the 10-day of the Fair. 

READ ALSO: Nigerian Banks To Reject Old Dollars, Pounds, Dec 31

He also unveiled Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN) as the official food and beverage partner of the fair; the Bank of Industry (BOI) as the official gold partner of the fair while TGI Distri is the official health and safety partner of the fair.

FEDAN Investment Ltd is the official electrical accessories partner of the trade fair while Lifemate Furniture which offers a range of household and office furniture is an official partner of the Lagos international trade fair.

Idahosa assured of adequate security in collaboration with all Federal and State Government agencies while saying there will be uninterrupted power supply through dedicated industrial power generators as an alternative.

About Author

LCCI Kicks Off Lagos Trade Fair Today
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

NNPC To Use Electronic Means To Monitor Fuel Distribution COVERNEWSNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
August 26, 20210667

NNPC To Use Electronic Means To Monitor Fuel Distribution

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr Mele Kyari, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has said that the corporation would henceforth emplo
Read More
Dapchi COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY
July 7, 20180188

Buhari Reiterates Commitment to Rescuing Dapchi School Girl, Leah Sharibu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration remains committed to the rescue of the remaining Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu, who is still
Read More
Maintenance Economy Critical To GDP Growth - Fashola COVERPOWER & ENERGY
December 24, 20180309

Buhari’s Administration has Improved Electricity – Fashola

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Power, Works, and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, says the Muhammadu Buhari administration has improved power supply in the last three years.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.