LCCI Gets New Director-General

Chinyere Almona becomes the new Director-General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), replacing Muda Yusuf who has served in that capacity for 13 years.

This was announced by the chamber, noting that Almona’s tenure kicked off on July 1.

Describing the ex-boss of the LCCI, the President of the chamber, Toki Mabogunje, said that he had initiated “policy reforms” and would be “surely missed”.

Mabogunje said, “Dr. Muda Yusuf, an astute Economist of repute, joined the services of the Chamber over two decades ago and rose to become the Director-General through hard work and unrivalled dedication to duty.

“He is a respected public commentator on macroeconomic issues, regulatory environment, economic reforms, policy and institutional reforms, trade policy issues and investment climate matters. He has led numerous policy reforms and engagement sessions on the business environment, investment climate issues and the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

“Indeed, Dr. Muda Yusuf will surely be missed by staff, members of the Chamber, our partners, collaborators, the diplomatic community, and stakeholders in the media space for his sound economic and analytical prowess, which has contributed immensely to the effectiveness of public policy advocacy and the development of the Nigerian economy.

“We believe that, though he has retired from the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he is definitely not tired of contributing his quota to the prosperity of Nigeria, as the economic powerhouse of the African continent. We shall continue to benefit from his expertise as he moves to the next stage of his endeavours.”

Who Is LCCI’s New DG?

Prior to her installment as the DG of LCCI, Almona has held various prominent positions – summing up into a 30-year career – including as director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, and as a leader of the Africa Corporate Governance Program of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

She holds a Doctorate Degree in Business Administration from Business School Netherlands.

Almona also has an MBA in Corporate Social Responsibility from Nottingham University Business School, UK, while also being a Certified Leadership Coach with the Certified Coaches Federation, Canada.

She is a fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants and holds the card as an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Directors, Ghana.