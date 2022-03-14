fbpx

LCC To Commence Operations On April, Commuters To Get Free Passage

March 14, 20220173
LCC To Commence Operations On April 1

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has disclosed the commencement of toll operations at the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge plaza in Lagos State.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that LCC had suspended operations at the Lekki tollgate after the shooting of protesters during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020.

In February 2021, the state judicial panel had approved the reopening of the tollgate, but the ruling met objections in some quarters.

In a statement, the company said tolling operations will commence on April 1, 2022.

The LCC said commuters plying the road will not pay any toll for the first two weeks until 15th April 2022 “as this period would be toll-free to all motorists plying the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge”.

According to Yomi Omomuwasan, LCC’s managing director, the resumption of services at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza is coming after extensive consultations with key stakeholders including the residents’ associations, traditional rulers and community leaders, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos government.

Omnomuwasan said LCC is back to serve commuters and the community better.

“We have introduced new technology and innovations to make passages at the Toll Plaza seamless and faster for commuters. We are replacing old toll devices with upgraded ones for faster throughput at the Toll Plaza,” he said.

“The new devices have been configured to synchronise with the newly upgraded tolling systems and will improve functionality while enabling a better experience at the Toll Plaza.

“The devices can be installed at any of LCC Customer Service Centres at the Admiralty Circle Toll Plaza, Conservation Toll Plaza, or the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge. They can also be delivered to customers’ preferred location, whilst the devices would only be installed on the vehicle by LCC’s authorised personnel.”

He added that for further information on upgrading toll devices, modifying an existing toll account, or registering new vehicles, customers should contact LCC on its toll-free customer helpline 08002255522, send an email to [email protected], or visit the website www.lcc.com.ng.

LCC To Commence Operations On April, Commuters To Get Free Passage
