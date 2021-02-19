fbpx
LCC MD Says He Lacks Knowledge Of Lekki Tollgate Monthly Revenue

LCC MD Says He Lacks Knowledge Of Lekki Tollgate Monthly Revenue

February 19, 2021029
LCC MD Says He Lacks Knowledge Of Lekki Tollgate Monthly Revenue

The Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company, Yomi Omomuwasan, has stated that he lacks knowledge of how much revenue is generated at the Lekki Toll Gate monthly.

The company operates both the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge and the Admiralty Circle Plaza along the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Speaking on Nigeria Info 99.3 on Thursday, Omomuwasan said it will take up to four months to finish repair works at the Lekki toll gate which was burnt last October in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality.

Eyewitnesses had claimed protesters died while some were injured when soldiers allegedly opened fire on youths on October 20, 2020 at the Lekki toll gate which was a major demonstration ground during the protest.

Earlier this month, the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry handed over the tollgate back to LCC but youths under the #OccupyLekki campaign last Saturday kicked against the planned reopening of the toll gate, insisting that justice be served to the victims of the October 20 incident.

However, the LCC MD insisted that the company was the major victim of the protest because its facilities were destroyed during the riot that trailed the protest.

LCC MD Says He Lacks Knowledge Of Lekki Tollgate Monthly Revenue
