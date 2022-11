Lagos Business School (LBS), has disclosed that the Federal Government (FG) is looking forward to not only reducing counterfeit notes but to as well check terrorism and naira strength.

In a document presented by a renowned Economic Expert Bismarck Rewane, LBS also stated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government also believes that the redesigning of N100, N200, N500, and N1,000 bank notes would curb the country’s alarming inflation rates.

