Layer3Cloud To Provide Solutions To Address Forex Challenges

A Nigeria-based cloud service provider with a presence, Layer3Cloud, has announced that it will solve the difficulties businesses encounter when acquiring foreign exchange and is expected to dramatically increase business productivity.

Theresa Adeyinka, the company’s chief sales officer, stated that the platform would provide safe and scalable cloud solutions to individuals, businesses, and government agencies in Nigeria and beyond the continent.

She claimed that organisations in Nigeria were spared the stress of having to source foreign currency.

The statement read in part, “Layer3Cloud is building one of the most robust cloud platforms in Africa. By leveraging this platform, it delivers fast, secure and scalable cloud solutions to individuals, corporates, and public sector bodies within Nigeria and on the continent. Its current offerings range from Virtual Data Centers and Virtual Servers, to Disaster Recovery as a Service and Backup as a Service.”

The business also claimed to offer collocation services, assisting businesses in their cloud migration.

It claimed that organisations in Nigeria didn’t have to deal with the hassle of obtaining foreign currency to pay for their cloud resources, adding that doing business with a local cloud services provider might help them save millions of naira.

The corporation remarked that this action might also give them the ability to plan their operating spending budgets with much more assurance.

She stated that the cloud changed how businesses and individuals interact with digital content and communicate.

According to her, “Nigeria is a part of this revolution. A large number of businesses in the country use cloud-based tools daily. From in-house communications to data backup, Human Resource management and accounting, these organisations utilise the cloud in numerous ways that benefit them.

“However, for many of these businesses, accessing cloud services comes at a cost. The cloud resources they use are provided by foreign vendors. As a result, they have to pay these service providers in the currency of their country of origin.”