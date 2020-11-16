MARKETING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATIONNEWSLETTER

Laycon, Neo Become Orijin Brand Ambassador

November 16, 2020010
Alcoholic beverage brand Orijin Nigeria. has unveiled 2020 winner of BBNaija reality TV show, Laycon, and his co-finalist, Neo, as ambassadors.

The company stated that both reality TV stars embody the distinctive qualities and characteristics of Orijin.

The Marketing and Innovation Director, Guinness Nigeria, Adenike Adebola, while speaking on endorsement deal said: “We are very excited about today’s unveil of these vibrant, authentic, passionate and inspiring creatives as members of the Orijin family.

“Orijin has a long and unparalleled tradition of youthful exuberance and with these culturally diverse individuals, we look forward sharing our extraordinary range of colourful and distinct bitter-sweetness with the world.”

