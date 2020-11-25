Lawyer Dumps Maina As Court Orders Reps Member To Produce Fleeing Son

November 25, 2020 32

A lawyer, Adeola Adedipe, engaged by ex-Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abulrasheed Maina, in his ongoing trial for money laundering, has applied to quit the case.

Adedipe, who is representing Maina’s company – Common Input Property and Investment Ltd -, told a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, at the resumption of proceedings in the case, that he has filed a notice, indicating his intention to withdraw from further representing his client.

The lawyer, who said his brief has not been perfected (he has not been paid by his client), apologised to the court for being absent from proceedings during some of the recent adjournments.

READ ALSO: Senator Elisha Abbo Makes News On International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women

Ruling, Justice Okon Abang, who on the previous day, held that, by being absent in court, Adedipe has abandoned proceedings, noted that the notice the lawyer claimed to have filed was not in the court’s file.

This is as the Court gave a House of Representatives member, Umar Sani Dan Galadima (Kaura Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara State) up till December 4 this year to produce Faisal, the son of Maina, who is believed to have jumped bail.

Faisal is being prosecuted before the court on money laundering related offences. He was granted bail in December 2019, with Dan Galadima standing surety for him upon signing a N60million bond.

Justice Abang, in a ruling on Wednesday, ordered Dan Galadima, who was present in court, to show cause by December 4 why he should either not forfeit the N60m he pledged while taking Faisal on bail or be sent to prison until he is able to produce the defendant.