Lawsuit Documents Against Alpha Beta, Tinubu Destroyed During Court Invasion – Plaintiff’s Lawyer

Tade Ipadeola, counsel to Dapo Apara, a former managing director of Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax firm, says the originating summons filed at Igbosere high court, Lagos, against Bola Tinubu, former governor of the state, and the company, have been burnt.
The attack on the court happened after suspected hoodlums broke loose in the dying days of the #EndSARS protest.
In the suit, Apara had alleged that the company has been diverting billions of naira from the coffers of the Lagos state government since 2002.
Oyetola, Tinubu’s nephew, is the incumbent governor of Osun state.
Apara claimed his proposal led to the establishment of the company during the period Tinubu was governor of Lagos.
“Everything in Igbosere high court got burnt including the registrar’s copy of our application,” the lawyer said.
“In fact, the whole building was burnt to ashes. So, we will have to file again. The registry has been moved to Ikeja.
“We may have to file the case afresh at the Ikeja high court but we have not yet been instructed to do so.”
