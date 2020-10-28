Lawsuit Documents Against Alpha Beta, Tinubu Destroyed During Court Invasion – Plaintiff’s Lawyer

October 28, 2020 40

Tade Ipadeola, counsel to Dapo Apara, a former managing director of Alpha Beta Consulting, a tax firm, says the originating summons filed at Igbosere high court, Lagos, against Bola Tinubu, former governor of the state, and the company, have been burnt.

TheCable had reported how the court was overrun by hoodlums who carted away files and equipment after vandalizing the building.

The attack on the court happened after suspected hoodlums broke loose in the dying days of the #EndSARS protest.

In the suit, Apara had alleged that the company has been diverting billions of naira from the coffers of the Lagos state government since 2002.

The former MD also alleged that Tinubu demanded that a 70 percent equity interest be assigned to Olumide Ogunmola and Adegboyega Oyetola, two people said to be his associates.

Oyetola, Tinubu’s nephew, is the incumbent governor of Osun state.

Apara claimed his proposal led to the establishment of the company during the period Tinubu was governor of Lagos.

Speaking with PUNCH on Tuesday, Ipadeola said they would have to re-file their case again, adding that the registry has now been moved to Ikeja.

“Everything in Igbosere high court got burnt including the registrar’s copy of our application,” the lawyer said.

“In fact, the whole building was burnt to ashes. So, we will have to file again. The registry has been moved to Ikeja.

“We may have to file the case afresh at the Ikeja high court but we have not yet been instructed to do so.”

Alpha Beta has since dismissed the claims of Apara, saying its former managing director was removed because he committed crimes.