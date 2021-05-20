Lawmakers Want 5G Suspended Over Health Concerns

May 20, 2021 96

Lawmakers in the Senate are asking the Federal Government to suspend plans to deploy the 5G network technology in Nigeria until speculations regarding its impact on health are cleared.

The red chamber equally directed the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Mobile Network Operators to put the exercise on hold to enable them to carry out a study on the trend of 5G deployment across the world.

The lawmakers asked the Federal Ministry of Health, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Federal Ministry of Environment, and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to be involved in the study for a period of six months to examine if there is a correlation between 5G networks and public health.

The Senate took the decision based on recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Science and Technology, ICT, Cyber Crime, and Primary Health Chaired by Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

The upper chamber had on May 5, 2020 mandated the joint committee to conduct investigations into the status of the 5G network in Nigeria and its technological impact on Nigerian citizens.

The committee urged stakeholders to observe the trend of 5G deployment around the globe and engage in extensive sensitisation of the public through all channels before commercial deployment of the network.

Tinubu said, “The committee clarified that there was no 5G deployment in Nigeria at the moment and that no license has been issued to any Mobile Number Operator on commercial basis.

“It urged the relevant government agencies to prepare the ground by putting the necessary infrastructure and technology in place for its eventual deployment.

“This period of ground preparation is expected to be utilised to complete feasibility studies for the various broadband projects in order to ascertain actual cost implications for their implementation.

“It will enable them to, complete sustainability plans, provide enabling environment including free-Right of Way; tax waivers, sustainable power supply, improve security of men, materials and equipment.

“It will eliminate multiple regulations and charges, recognise telecommunications infrastructure as public utility infrastructure; and engender public trust and confidence.”