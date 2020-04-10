Lawmakers to Observe Chinese Medical Personnel, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila says the lawmakers will monitor the activities of Chinese medical personnel that came into the country on Wednesday for the delivery of materials and equipment to the Nigerian government in the fight against COVID-19.

According to him, the need to monitor the movement of the Chinese medical personnel became important following fears expressed by Nigerians over their coming into the country.

Gbajabiamila said this on Thursday during a meeting between the leadership of the National Assembly and the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The Speaker inquired from the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire about the whereabouts of the Chinese medical personnel and if they were subjected to the laid down protocol of the disease.

“This engagement is to see how we can make things better. The Chinese medical personnel, are they coming to upgrade our laboratories, are you accepting them? Who are the technicians that have been running the Kaduna and Kano laboratories before now?

“Where are the Chinese personnel as we speak? How are you sure that the Chinese company responsible for this arrangement is complying with your directives?”, he questioned.

The Speaker also said since the disease is highly infectious, the authorities need to test as many Nigerians as possible.

The Minister in response said he has the address and details of the Chinese personnel and will share them with the Speaker to do their monitoring.

Ehanire added that the Chinese medical personnel was duly tested and quarantined in a facility belonging to the Chinese company that was responsible for the arrangement.

Source: Channels TV