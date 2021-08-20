fbpx

Lawmakers Tackle NCC Over Revenue Generation

August 20, 20210131
A house of representatives committee has tackled the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the revenue generation drive of the agency.

The lawmakers queried why NCC allowed telcos to independently decide what they pay to the federal government as revenue at an interactive session organised by the committee on finance on Thursday.

The panel said NCC was capable of generating an annual revenue of N2 trillion as against the N94 billion reported in 2020.

A member of the committee from Katsina, Sada Soli, asked the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC, who was represented by Yakubu Gontor, director of financial services of the commission, to explain the revenue assurance solution framework employed by the commission.

“Director, can you educate this committee about the revenue generation solution. Do you have an idea about what you are doing with regard to the solution? Soli asked.

Soli further asked Gontor if the commission included the revenue solutions in projecting its revenue.

Gontor responding by saying, “There is a revenue assurance solution towards enhancing our collection in annual operating levy.

“It is the project that we have, it is actually in the process of being procured. It has not been procured. Right now ICRC is working on it so that it will be taken to FEC for approval,” he said.

Revenue assurance is a software solution that enables a communications service provider to accurately capture revenue for all services rendered.

Gontor added, “For the annual operating levy, yes we have. The annual operating levy is the second item on our revenue lines. You can see that in 2020 what we have generated is N52 billion. We are projecting N82 billion in 2022.

“We envisage that the deployment of the revenue assurance system will also help in enhancing the collections in annual operating levy,” he said.

