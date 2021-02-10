Lawmakers Summon NNPC, Others Over N3.9 Trillion Unremitted Income

February 10, 2021 119

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts has summoned the Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mr. Mele Kyari, over an audit query issued by the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

Kyari, who is expected to appear at the floor of the House on Thursday, was queried for allegedly under remittance of revenue from domestic crude oil sales amounting to N3.88 trillion.

The OAUGF issued another query against the NNPC for not collecting miscellaneous gas receipts for some months in 2015.

The Chairman of the committee, Wole Oke, in a two-page letter of invitation with Reference Number HR/PAC/SCO5/9NASS/FA/2015/1, dated February 1, 2021, advised Kyari to appear before the lawmakers alongside the management of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services.

The Auditor-General asked the corporation to refund N450 billion to the Federation Account; refund another N1.8 trillion as well as unpaid gas revenue without details valued at $198,919,212.27 (N37,189,084,819.19).

READ ALSO: Petroleum Minister Alerts Nigerians To Looming High Petrol Price

Kyari is particularly expected to explain the $30,963,894.01 (N16,099,887,119.77) payment through Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account as well as misapplication of Joint Venture Cash Calls for other purposes, $292,094,405.82 and N2,474,295,000.

The committee is asking for a full brief on the account and utilisation of fund with retirement details’ cash books, mandates with the bank statement, payment vouchers for operation on the NGL funding account.”

Beneficiaries from the Nigeria Gas Limited Funding Account, namely Century Energy Service Ltd, United Refining Rachmann, Union Petroleum Service, Ocean Bed Trading Limited, Ice Energy & Petroleum, Mangrove Pet. Supplies & Logistic, and Unicorp Trading Limited are also expected to appear before the committee.

The committee will also be investigating the non-availability of the Joint Venture bank statement and reconciliation statement as well as the bank statement of the Joint Venture account.

The lawmakers are also probing the non-declaration of projects from NNPC Joint Ventures, audited accounts for 2014 and 2015 financial years, and a full breakdown of production figures by the Joint Ventures (PSC, SC, etc, for proper reconciliation).

They are also asking for comprehensive records of transactions relating to the unpaid gas revenue worth $198,919,212.27 (N39,189,084,819.19).