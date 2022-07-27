Lawmakers Summon Emefiele Over Naira Fall In Black Market

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been summoned to appear in the Senate over the continuous fall of the naira against the United States (US) dollar in the Black Market.

The Red Chamber, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, stated that Emefiele would be mandated to appear before it to answer questions fielded to him on the unfavourable Black Market foreign exchange (FX) in the country.

BizWatch Nigeria learnt that the lawmakers in the house summoned the CBN chief, as they lamented that naira now exchanges between N650 and N700 in the Black Market.

