fbpx
Lawmaker Moves To Restrict NPA, NCC, NIMASA From Spending Revenue

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER

Lawmaker Moves To Restrict NPA, NCC, NIMASA From Spending Revenue

May 24, 20210176
Lawmakers Moves To Restrict NPA, NCC, NIMASA From Spending Revenue

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Mr Wole Oke, is sponsoring four bills that will restrict the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Fiscal Responsibility Act from spending their revenue.

The lawmaker cited the current issues in the NPA under the leadership of the suspended Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, as one of the reasons for his action.

He affected MDAs will now be forced to remit all their revenue into the Treasury Single Account (TSA) of the Federal Government and can only spend the funds that has been approved by the National Assembly.

Oke is seeking the amendment of the NPA, NCC and NIMASA Acts as well as the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The ‘Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Ports Authority Act 1999’ is seeking to introduce a new subsection under Section 13 of the NPA Act.

READ ALSO: FG’s Cash Transfer Programme To Benefit 29,214 Poor, Vulnerable In Anambra

It says, “13(a)(i) Notwithstanding any other provision of the principal Act, all revenues that shall accrue to the Authority under any of the sources listed in Section 13 or from any other source shall be paid into the Federation Account.

“(ii) The Authority shall not incur any expenditure except it has been appropriated by the National Assembly of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. However, the Authority shall be entitled to seven (7) per cent of all revenue generated as its cost of collection.”

It read, “16(a)(i) Notwithstanding any other provision of the Principal Act, all revenues that shall accrue to the Agency under any of the sources listed in Section 16 or from any other source, shall be paid into the Federation Account.”

Similarly, the ‘Bill for an Act to Amend the Nigerian Communications Act 2003’ seeks to delete the current Section 17(3) and insert a new Section 17(3) that reads, “The commission shall pay all monies accruing to it and all revenue generated by it into the Federation Account and the commission shall be entitled to seven (7) per cent of all revenue generated as its cost of collection.”

About Author

Lawmaker Moves To Restrict NPA, NCC, NIMASA From Spending Revenue
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 27, 20180147

Why Nigeria is Excluded from EU $240 billion Honey Market – EU Chief Delegate

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The European Union (EU) has explained Nigeria’s non- participation in the $240 billion honey market t. The Head of Trade and Economic Section, EU Delegation
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
May 29, 20130106

NACCIMA Seeks to Partner With FG on Power Sector Road Map

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government has been urged to consider the use of alternative and renewable energy sources for power generation as thiswould increase the nation&
Read More
Investment In Nigeria Rises To $8.41 billion, Says NIPC BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
August 2, 20190157

Nigeria Records $15 Billion Investment In Six Months, Says NIPC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Between January and June this year, the Nigerian economy recorded a total investment commitment of $15.15 billion in various sectors of the economy, the Nig
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.