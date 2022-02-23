Lawmakers Describe NUPENG As Irresponsible Over N621bn Diversion

February 23, 2022 76

The National Assembly’s Joint Committees on Works has described the leadership of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), as irresponsible.

For failing to appear before it over an alleged diversion of N621 billion road fund, the committee maintained that NUPENG and its drivers are not only irresponsible but liars.

As reported on BiWatch Nigeria, the PTD had alleged that the fund allocated for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of federal roads was hijacked by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing together with some governors.

The drivers made this allegation, as they threatened to embark on strike should their issues not immediately be addressed.

Consequently, the joint committee invited the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), and leaders of the unions to respond to the allegation.

But the invitees failed to attend the investigative hearing organised by the committee, drawing the ire of the lawmakers.

Reacting to their absence, the Chairman of the joint committee, Senator Adamu Aliero asked them to appear before the panel “in the next seven days.”

His words: “For someone to make this grave allegation and was given the opportunity to defend the allegations and decided not to come is either a liar or irresponsible. We are not going to take it lightly with them. We are going to compel them to appear and speak on the allegation.

“We have summoned both NUPENG and the petroleum tanker drivers to come and defend the allegation made, that N621bn had been hijacked by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing together with some governors, and this money is meant for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 21 roads in the country.

“We felt that this allegation is very grave and serious. We need to investigate it properly to ascertain the veracity of the claim. That’s why we called the Ministry of Works and the minister responded with his directors.

“Members of the Senate and House Committees on Works are here. We don’t take allegations that have to do with public funds lightly. This is taxpayers’ money. We want to ensure that it is properly investigated. If they don’t come, we will compel them. We will issue a warrant.”