Lawmakers Ask Ministry To Start Repairs On Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway

The Senate has asked the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to immediately deploy the necessary equipment for temporary repairs at the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta expressway.

The temporary repairs, according to the lawmakers, will reduce the hardship and suffering of Nigerians pending the complete reconstruction of the expressway.

The red chamber also asked the ministry to include further funding for the reconstruction of the Express Road in the next Appropriation Bill.

The resolution was sequel to a motion sponsored by Senator Solomon Adeola and seven others during plenary.

Moving the motion, Adeola said the vast stretches of the once motorable and ultra-busy Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Express Road had totally collapsed without any sign or signal for palliative repairs, rehabilitation or reconstruction from agencies charged with road maintenance.

He said that if no immediate remedial measure was put in place pending total reconstruction, the industries along the axis would be completely cut off from accessing raw materials from Lagos seaports.

Senator Tolulope Odebiyi said priority must be given to the road as it serves as access road for many industries.

He urged the Senate to use its legislative instruments to secure funding for the rehabilitation of the road.