Lawmaker Speaks On Dangers Of Bridge On Lagos-Benin Highway

The representative of the Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, raises alarm over the dangers of the bridge on the Lagos-Benin road, calling for immediate attention.

Idahosa shared his concern with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday, noting that a part of the brigde had caved, describing the bridge as a “disaster waiting to happen”.

He said, “My worries are not about the traffic around the bridge but about the danger to which Nigerians who use the bridge are exposed.

“The Lagos-Benin Highway is about the busiest road in the country and I am sure you will understand why I worry about what might happen if this bridge is not fixed as soon as possible.

“From the portion that has completely caved in, one can clearly see the river and also notice the increase in vibration as motorists struggle to find their way through the narrow section that is good.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen and I am calling on the relevant government authority, the Ministry of Works through the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to urgently address the problem.”