fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSTRANSPORT & LOGISTICS

Lawmaker Speaks On Dangers Of Bridge On Lagos-Benin Highway

September 6, 2021058
Vehicle operators

The representative of the Ovia Federal Constituency, Dennis Idahosa, raises alarm over the dangers of the bridge on the Lagos-Benin road, calling for immediate attention.

Idahosa shared his concern with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Sunday, noting that a part of the brigde had caved, describing the bridge as a “disaster waiting to happen”.

He said, “My worries are not about the traffic around the bridge but about the danger to which Nigerians who use the bridge are exposed.

READ ALSO: Another Medical Union Gives FG 15-Day Ultimatum, Threatens Strike Action

“The Lagos-Benin Highway is about the busiest road in the country and I am sure you will understand why I worry about what might happen if this bridge is not fixed as soon as possible.

“From the portion that has completely caved in, one can clearly see the river and also notice the increase in vibration as motorists struggle to find their way through the narrow section that is good.

“It is a disaster waiting to happen and I am calling on the relevant government authority, the Ministry of Works through the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency to urgently address the problem.”

About Author

Lawmaker Speaks On Dangers Of Bridge On Lagos-Benin Highway
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 17, 20130134

Opposition Coalition Pursues Registration Of APC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The opposition merger has begun preparation for the formal registration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), whose abbreviation is still being contested
Read More
February 14, 20140204

Facebook Introduces New Gender Option Beyond ‘male’ and ‘female’

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Multinational social networking site have introduced new features where users don’t have to be strictly a man or a woman on Facebook anymore. Users al
Read More
October 14, 20130144

B’Haram: Military Averts Borno Attack, Kills 40 Insurgents

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The 7 Division of the Nigerian Army yesterday said it averted what could have been coordinated attacks by outlawed islamist group, Boko Haram  in Konduga an
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.